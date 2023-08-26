HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police took a man into custody after they say found drugs, money and a loaded handgun in the car.

According to an affidavit, on August 25 at approximately 12:08 p.m., EPD noticed a car passing another at a high rate of speed while crossing the double yellow line. After stopping the vehicle, officers said they immediately smelled marijuana and noticed a handgun in the cup holder.

Officers ordered the driver, Davontay Cockerham, 20, to step out of the car and Cockerham allegedly consented to a search. After officers reportedly found more drugs on Cockerham (later revealed to be THC), officers reportedly also found a large amount of cash, totaling $2,343. The total drug weight was almost 27 grams, according to EPD.

When questioned, Cockerham claims he smokes marijuana twice a week. Officers pulled the gun out of the car and discovered it was a Glock 44 .22 caliber with 14 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

A single Oxycodone pill was also allegedly found in Cockerham’s left sock upon arrival at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police state Cockerham’s phone was seized pending a search warrant for further evidence.

Cockerham is charged with the following:

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug

Dealing Marijuana

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun

Unsafe Lane Movement

Speeding

Police also state Cockerham has a prior conviction for possession of marijuana on February 9, 2023.