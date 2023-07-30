HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his ex’s house.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on July 30, at 8:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Eichel Avenue in reference to reports of shots fired. EPD says it was reported to Central Dispatch that a male named Frank was seen leaving the area in his black truck. EPD says the reporter stated that Frank is the ex-boyfriend of her neighbor, and officers arrived on scene and found three bullet holes in the alleged ex’s residence. Police say they were able to contact the ex and confirmed that she was not home. EPD says it spoke to neighbors and learned Bryan Frank Hale was the one who allegedly shot his ex’s house.

EPD says after she got home, the ex told officers that she had been with Hale on and off for about nine years and she recently moved out of his residence and got her own place. The ex told EPD she had broken up with Hale but he would not leave her alone. The ex reported since July 28 she had 40 missed calls and over 20 voicemails from Hale that she had not responded to. The ex also reported that Hale was contacting her daughter in Terre Haute and several of her neighbors looking for her.

Police say prior to EPD’s arrival on East Eichel, Hale was located in his black truck parked outside of his Adams Avenue residence. Police say during the time officers located Hale, there was another report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Adams. Police say Hale was then transported to EPD Headquarters where he was interviewed. EPD says after he was out of the vehicle, officers observed a handgun inside Hale’s truck, and Hale’s truck was then towed and followed by officers to Tri-State Towing secure storage.

Documents state Hale told officers that he did in fact go over to the ex’s East Eichel residence looking for her. Hale stated that he went over there to speak with her as she was not answering his calls but found she was not home. Hale then reported firing three rounds from his handgun at her residence from the driver’s side of his truck. Police say when asked about the shots fired at his residence, Hale stated that he initially thought about shooting himself but then fired the gun into his yard.

Police say Hale was later transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.