HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police have arrested a man after they say appeared intoxicated and threatened officers.

Police state officers were dispatched to suspicious circumstances at the 700 block of N. Fulton Avenue. The caller stated seven individuals were intoxicated and attempted to enter a building and ran off.

Officers said they have been dispatched before to this area, and three individuals were found at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street. Police say two appeared to be extremely intoxicated and covered in urine. Both were cited and one was taken to the hospital.

Officers say a third male was laying in an alleyway and as he approached, appeared to stagger and had urine and fecal matter on his clothing.

The male identified as 53-year-old Eric Lang told officers he didn’t have his identification and began to turn away, but was pulled back. That is when officers say Lang began to run east stating he didn’t do anything.

After a brief struggle, Lang was able to be placed into custody after force was necessary. Lang then allegedly stated he was going to kill the arresting officer multiple times.

During transport to the Vanderburgh County Jail, officers say Lang attempted to headbutt another officer. He was charged with the following: