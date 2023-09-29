HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man is in custody after Evansville Police say he fired a gun at a woman that was living with him in a backyard shed after an argument.

According to an affidavit, at about 6:21 p.m. Thursday evening, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of S. Harlan Avenue for a shots fired call, and homeowners informed them Jonathan Jones, 33, was living in a shed in the backyard. The homeowners say they had not heard any shots being fired.

Police say they have had previous experiences with Jones and also learned a woman usually lived with Jones in the shed.

The victim was located not far from the residence, but officials state she was hesitant to speak with officers because they say she was nervous because the address was still in sight.

To get her to calm down, officials say police took her around the block, and after calming down, the victim stated she and Jones were arguing and was told by Jones to get her things and get out.

The victim claimed according to Jones, she wasn’t moving fast enough, so he picked up a gun and pointed it at her, firing a single round next to her foot.

After placing Jones into custody, he allegedly stated the victim had drugs on her, and he did not want that around. He allegedly said he threw her things out and told her she had to leave. He also allegedly told officers where the gun was in the shed.

After getting a search warrant, police state multiple guns (including a few stolen), ammo, digital scales and drugs were found.

Jones was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail for the following charges: