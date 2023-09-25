HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after Evansville Police say he injured a woman, dogs and officers after an argument.

EPD states a female had called 911 Sunday night at approximately 11 p.m. due to a male drinking and hurting her and the dogs.

When officers arrived, authorities talked to the victim, and she stated John Kaiser, 48, and her got into an argument over a television show. She also states when she tried to leave, Kaiser began hitting her and the dogs.

Officers tried speaking with Kaiser, but authorities say he refused to open the door. Officials state officers observed him moving through the house but still refused to cooperate.

EPD then tried to arrest Kaiser, but officials say he refused and attempted to flee back into the house. That is when officials say Kaiser started wrestling with the officers.

Officers were able to get Kaiser into custody, but according to an affidavit, sustained injuries to the hands and knees.

Kaiser was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for the following charges: