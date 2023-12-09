HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested after police say he had more than a pound of marijuana in a shoebox.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Evansville Police Department clocked a car going 50 in a 30 MPH zone with the driver, later identified as Drake Noble, 21, not wearing a seatbelt.

Police pulled him over, and officers said they immediately smelled marijuana. Noble claimed there was no marijuana, but said he had two guns tucked into the front waistband of his pants.

Noble was placed into custody while officers removed the guns, and the affidavit states during a search, officers noticed an Ascis shoebox in the passenger back seat. The showbox reportedly had a vacuum sealed bag that contained a green, plant-like substance that had a field weight of 510 grams. Officers also reportedly noticed three separately packaged bundles of a green, plant-like substance wrapped in tin foil. The affidavit states the bundles had a field weight of 123 grams. All of the substances reportedly tested positive for THC. Officers also allegedly found a THC cartridge in the shoebox that read “Total THC: 90.58%”.

The total field weight, according to EPD was 1.4 pounds.

Noble was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a Dealing Marijuana charge. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.