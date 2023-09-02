HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrested a man who they say was dealing and selling illegal drugs.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF) received a tip regarding David Simpson, 36, selling said drugs in the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive selling heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police state multiple controlled buys were conducted in August 2023 and each buy came back positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

Officials say Simpson and two children exited the residence on September 1 and a traffic stop was conducted after Simpson allegedly dropped the two children off at school. Police say Simpson exited the car, placed a cell phone on top of the vehicle and began walking away. He was taken into custody, and a previously judicially signed search warrant was obtained. During the search, police state detectives located:

One bag containing an off-white rock substance testing positive for cocaine, (30.9 grams) in shorts pocket

One bag containing an off white powder substance testing positive for fentanyl, (3.7 grams) in shorts pocket

One bag containing an unknown off white powder substance (.2 grams) in metal container on top of cabinet

Two plastic containers each containing a green leafy substance testing positive for THC (484.4 grams) in bottom kitchen cabinet

One bag containing green leafy substance testing positive for THC (2.3 grams) in jacket pocket

Digital scale with residue in kitchen drawer

Black Nokia flip phone on sectional

Black TMobile phone on dining room table

$400 in U.S. currency in two sanitizer containers in kitchen cabinets

$3260 in U.S. currency in plastic container in master bedroom closet

Cobra .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun in living room couch

Sprite hide-a-can in kitchen cabinet

Police also say from August 1, 2023, to September 1, 2023, 32 grams of crack cocaine and 7.7 grams of fentanyl were seized from Simpson and a review of the $3,660 seized led to recovering some of the EVCDTF recorded buy money from the previous controlled buys.

Simpson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Dealing a Narcotic Drug

Dealing Cocaine (two counts)

Possess a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Dealing Marijuana

Neglect of a Dependent

Simpson has previous convictions of Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Burglary and Criminal Recklessness