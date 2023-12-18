HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man in a closed grocery store parking lot early Monday morning after they say drugs and needles were found his truck.

EPD states a white Ford pickup truck was in a Buehler’s IGA parking lot at 1:30 a.m. with a broken taillight. As a traffic stop was started, dispatch advised the truck was involved in a chase with Henderson PD for an alleged theft from Walmart but had to terminate due to the truck not stopping.

EPD says the driver, Jeffrey Cox, 38, was acting very nervous with hands shaking and voice trembling. Cox was detained after a hypodermic needle was found on the passenger floorboard. Nine needles were reportedly found in the truck.

Cox claimed the needles were used to ingest narcotics.

Officers also allegedly found four corner bags in the center console with a white powdery substance. Cox allegedly said it was fentanyl. A bag with a green leafy substance was on the driver’s side of the dashboard, which tested positive for THC.

Cox allegedly told officers he recently relapsed and was using anything he could get his hands on. He also allegedly said he ingested narcotics shortly before being stopped.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on possession charges.