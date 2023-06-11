HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A wanted Evansville man was arrested after police say he attacked his pregnant girlfriend in front of two young children.

Officers arrived at a home on Crabapple Circle on the city’s southside after receiving a 911 call in which a woman was crying and yelling on the other line.

Evansville Police spoke with the victim, a pregnant woman who claimed 30-year-old Taurus Tomlinson Jr. attacked her. The victim says Tomlinson is her boyfriend of five years and is the father of her three children.

Officers say Tomlinson had an active felony warrant for domestic battery on a pregnant woman. According to an affidavit, police did not immediately find Tomlinson and returned to the home to investigate the incident.

Police say the victim told officers that Tomlinson grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the dryer in front of a toddler and a 12-year-old child. This reportedly happened after they got into an argument.

The woman alleged Tomlinson then ripped the phone from her hands when she called 911. After going into the bedroom, the victim says Tomlinson body slammed, hit and kicked her. Tomlinson is also accused of hitting the victim again after she went outside.

Officers noted blood coming from the victim’s ear and blood running down from her nose. Police say Tomlinson called the victim and asked her to tell the police he didn’t attack her. The victim was able to get Tomlinson to tell her where he was hiding.

According to police, officers soon after spotted Tomlinson in the area of Monroe Avenue and west of Governor Street. Police say they chased him down and apprehended him after he tried to hop a fence. An affidavit states that Tomlinson denied hitting his pregnant girlfriend and didn’t know how she got injured. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $3,250 bond.

UP NEXT: Escaped inmate reported on the run in Kentucky