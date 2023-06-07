HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is spending some time inside the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say he pointed a gun at two victims and made threatening remarks.

On Monday, Evansville Police officers were sent to a home on along the 300 block of N 9th Avenue for a person with a gun. The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Christopher Poodry, was arrested on scene and taken to the jail.

A witness spoke with officers and told them he was inside his home when he heard a disturbance outside and decided to check it out. The witness says he saw a woman crying in the street and asked if she was okay, which she told him to leave her alone.

As the witness started to walk back to his house, Poodry allegedly came outside and yelled at him, asking if “he had a problem.” Police say the witness told Poodry to leave him alone, to which Poodry responded by going inside the house and coming back out with a long, black rifle.

According to an affidavit, the witness described the gun as having a scope and an extended magazine. At this point, the witness and his friend were standing in his front yard.

Officers say Poodry aimed the gun at the two men and said, “I’m a gangster, you’re going to find out.” The witness called 911 and Poodry went back inside.

Poodry allegedly told officers that he never had a gun, just something under a blanket that looks like a gun. Police say a semi-automatic rifle, 7.62 ammunition, a magazine, grip and a carrying case were all inside Poodry’s home.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of “Intimidation”, “Pointing a Firearm” and “Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”