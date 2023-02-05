EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight chase on Evansville’s eastside ended with a crash and a man behind bars.

An officer says that during a traffic stop, a silver Dodge Challenger pulled in front of them and accelerated quickly, spinning its rear tires and drifting sideways.

The officer handed the driver of the pulled-over vehicle their information back and sprinted to their cruiser, according to an affidavit.

The officer says while being chased, the driver of the Dodge Challenger drifted sideways again while speeding by The Pony.

According to an affidavit, the suspect slammed on the brakes as they took a sharp turn at the end of the street. The EPD officer says they ended the pursuit because the suspect was allegedly driving recklessly in a residential area.

The officer soon-after found the suspect’s car wrecked out at the end of South Cullen Avenue. Officers believe the Challenger jumped the curb before ramming into a chain link fence.

The officer commanded the suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Uylaki, to lay on the ground. While cuffing Uylaki, the officer said, “I hope it was worth totaling your car out.” The suspect responded simply with “Sorry”.

Police say Uylaki blew a .09 on a breathalyzer test. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on these charges: