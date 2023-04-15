HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 27-year-old Evansville man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to an employee at Walmart.

Shortly before 9 o’clock Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on N First Avenue for a indecent exposure report.

Police arrived and spoke with the victim, a Walmart employee, who told police that a man exposed his genitals to her. While searching for the suspect, officers learned from dispatch that a similar incident happened the day before in which a man inappropriately touched himself in public near the same area.

Officers were advised that the man that did this was possibly Kenneth Colbert Jr, according to police. A short time later, officers found the suspect inside the Advanced Auto Parts. When asked who he was, he reportedly told officers “Kenneth Colbert Jr.”

Colbert was detained and questioned by the officers. According to EPD, Colbert told officers he “did not remember” pulling out his genitals at the Walmart. He did allegedly admit that he was escorted out by Walmart staff.

The victim was brought to the scene and positively identified Colbert, police say. Surveillance video allegedly showed Colbert place his hands near his groin area several times while staring at the victim. According to police, he did this several times before the victim noticed he was displaying his private parts.

Kenneth Brian Colbert Jr. was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an indecent exposure charge.