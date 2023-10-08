HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man was arrested in the early morning hours before the Fall Festival’s final day on Saturday.

The Evansville Police Department states overnight security was working when officers noticed a red vehicle traveling east on Franklin Street that was completely blocked off to traffic.

Police say the vehicle then crashed into orange barricades at Tenth and Illinois. After making contact with the driver, Shane Cutshaw, 43, officers said Cutshaw had very slurred speech and had to use his and the officer’s car to maintain balance.

EPD says tests came back with a .19 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

Cutshaw has since been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.