HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police took a man into custody after they say he drove through a yard and went into a neighbor’s house without permission.

EPD states in the early morning hours of December 2, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of SE Riverside Drive for a motor vehicle accident. Dispatch reportedly told officers a white male drove his car through a yard and left the scene.

The driver was identified as Matthew Oglesby, 41, and someone advised Oglesby allegedly went into a neighbor’s house that he didn’t live in.

An affidavit states before officers arrived, Oglesby ran from the house after the homeowner got him out. When officers found Oglesby, he allegedly stated he had four mixed drinks and drove home.

The neighbor reportedly told officers she barely knows who Oglesby is, and she left the door open while she was cleaning. She also said she found Oglesby in her daughter’s bedroom.

Oglesby was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Residential Entry and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. He has since been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.