EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he called police numerous times with no emergencies. According to the Evansville Police Department, Scott A. Crooks was well known for calling dispatch while drunk and rambling on.

At a certain point, police say they gave Crooks a final warning about calling without an emergency. The affidavit states that during a two month span, Crooks called police 38 times.

Dispatch says they offered Crooks medical assistance, but he always refused. According to the affidavit, Scott would not come to the door when officers arrived after the calls.

On September 15, police say Crooks called several times and then hung up. Authorities claim Crooks stayed on the line at one point and made threatening comments about his family, which prompted police to come to his home.

Police say they warned Crooks not to call unless of an emergency, or else he would be taken to jail. Hours later, EPD says Crooks called again and was rambling. The affidavit states that Crooks said they will “see what happens” if people were sent to his front yard again.

Police arrived and arrested Crooks for unlawful use of 911 service. Officers say he was highly intoxicated. Crooks was booked into the Vanderburgh Count Jail that morning. He has since bonded out of the jail.