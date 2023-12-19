HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police have arrested a man after they say he threatened to kill somebody.

An affidavit states officers were dispatched to the 650 block of E. Michigan Street for a shots fired call and dispatch stated a caller said a man came out of the house and returned just before officers arrived.

Police state Byron Hughes, 34, was shirtless and yelled at the cops to shoot him plus punching the house.

EPD says as officers tried to detain Hughes, he tensed up and began to pull away and fell on an officer’s leg.

Officers searched the house and a black semi-automatic handgun with a box of ammunition was allegedly in plain sight on the bed in the bedroom with a shell casing found outside.

A woman who was at the house said Hughes allegedly threatened to kill her after they were arguing about something that happened in the past.

Police say Hughes showed signs of intoxication, so a breath sample was attempted, but Hughes allegedly refused and became upset stating he had enough problems going on. The affidavit says a sample was never provided.

Hughes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where officers found that Hughes had two prior violent felony convictions for Assault on Police and Burglary.

Hughes was charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation, Resisting Law causing Injury and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Felon.