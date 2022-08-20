EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man was hit by traffic while trying to carjack several people on the Lloyd Expressway.

Friday night, officers say they were dispatched to an assault in progress on Ohio Street. Dispatch advised that a man tried to steal a truck from a driver and then jumped onto the victim’s trailer. According to a police report, the man ran out into eastbound Lloyd traffic after seeing officers and was hit by a car.

The officers say they tried to help the man, but he ran away and tried to take vehicles from passerby’s when he was struck by a semi-truck. Yet again, the man got back up and tried to run away from officers, EPD reports.

Officers say they apprehended the man and took him to the hospital. They expect him to be taken to the jail after he’s released.