HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrest a Henderson man after they say he left a bag of meth unattended while gambling at a casino.

EPD states officers were contacted by Indiana Gaming Commission Agents at Bally’s after security reportedly took the bag to try and find who the owner was, later determined to be Anthony Barron, 40.

That was when security said they believed there were narcotics in the bag. The substance weighed a little more than one ounce (about 30 grams) and tested positive for methamphetamine.

An affidavit says there were five empty plastic baggies in the same bag, similar to the one with the drugs.

Barron allegedly told agents the substance was meth, and he had purchased it for $300. He is facing dealing and possession charges.