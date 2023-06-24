HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is out of jail after police say he made threats towards Joseph Siegel, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

Officers arrested Andrew James Cheaney, 37, Friday evening after receiving reports of the alleged threats.

According to police, Cheaney threatened to kill Bishop Siegel because he would not make a “theological demand” Cheaney requested.

Those demands are currently unknown, as are any details of the threat made towards the bishop. We have reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Evansville and are waiting to hear back.

Cheaney was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $5,000 bond and his since been released.