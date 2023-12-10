HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A person with a gun call leads to one man being arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her children.

The Evansville Police Department state officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Read Street at 7:40 p.m. where the caller stated a male, identified as James Jarman, 18, was hanging out of a car waving a gun around.

The caller stated there was an argument between her family and Jarman’s.

According to an affidavit, the caller was outside when Jarman rolled down the passenger window while another man drove and allegedly stated, “B****, I’ll kill you and your kids.” The caller stated she called out of fear for her own safety.

EPD states officers searched the area for the car, and when confirming it was the right car, initiated a traffic stop at West Illinois and North Main streets.

Police took the driver into custody and found a loaded Glock 23 in the front of his waistband.

Jarman was taken into custody too but reportedly made several contradicting statements regarding the incident. During a search of the car, a THC pen and three packages of a green leafy substance was allegedly found, that also tested positive for THC. Jarman allegedly stated all the items were his.

Jarman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana