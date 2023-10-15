HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is in jail after Evansville Police say he used the ID of a person that died years ago.

EPD states it started Saturday night with a run on a registration plate on a Mitsubishi Eclipse that belonged to a 1972 Cadillac.

After conducting a traffic stop, police say the driver, Ronald Ward Jr., 49, handed over a license that didn’t match and gave a wrong name and date of birth.

After being placed into custody, Ward allegedly stated, “I didn’t. I wasn’t going to. I just had that in my pocket, and I pulled it out. I was just messin’ with ya cause I figured you knew who I was. You guys just pulled me over the other night in the car because of the plate and everything.”

Ward also allegedly stated his real ID was in his wallet and allegedly made statements he knew his license may show it was suspended 20 years ago.

Police say a run of Ward’s driving status showed he was a Habitual Traffic Offender. Police also say the ID used belonged to a Douglas Williams who passed away in 2019.

Ward was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple operating charges, identity deception, false identity statement and false plate from another vehicle.