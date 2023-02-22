EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an arrest was made after a man was spotted wandering around Evansville Lutheran School Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area after someone reported a man wearing a black coat, red shirt and dark pants was walking around the property.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and spoke with suspect, 37-year-old Michael J. Gill. Police say they found a six-inch folding knife with brass knuckle grip on him.

Gill reportedly blurted out that he had a misdemeanor warrant, but officers later learned that he did not have an outstanding warrant.

Police believed Gill was under the influence of an unknown intoxicant. Officers say that Gill’s speech was oftentimes incoherent and illogical.

A staff member at the school told police Gill had no valid reason to be on their property. Gill was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on ‘Criminal Trespass’ and ‘Possess Knife on School Property’ charges,