HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two women were arrested after police say one of them pepper sprayed a METS driver in the face.

An affidavit states officers were dispatched to S. Burkhardt Road and E. Lloyd Avenue for an assault in progress at 8:02 p.m. on Monday and found out the driver, Jodi Powell, was sprayed by Jendayee Cave, 20.

EPD says Cave and Alexus Tillman were taken into custody inside of Walmart where Cave was reportedly found to have a half empty can of pepper spray in her hand.

Police state Cave and Tillman ordered a ride with Powell to go to Walmart. Tillman claimed Powell was upset because the ride was supposed to be for one person and not two. That led to an alleged argument between them, and Powell wanted to cancel the ride or drop them off behind Walmart at the METS drop-off station.

Tillman said she and Cave wanted to be dropped off in front of Walmart and not behind it. Powell allegedly stated she could drop them off at the designated spot or they could leave. This led to more arguing, which led to Powell allegedly canceling the ride, telling them to leave. After allegedly refusing, Powell reportedly said she was going to call 911. That was when both of them got out.

When officers talked with Powell, they say her statement matched Tillman’s, but when Cave and Tillman got out, that was when she said Cave sprayed her in the face.

Powell was treated by AMR and said she wanted to file charges.

Both were transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where Cave is facing a battery against a public safety official charge.

Tillman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.