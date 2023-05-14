HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Mother’s Day after authorities say she caused a hit-and-run crash with her daughter inside the car.

According to an arrest affidavit, people tailing the suspect vehicle stated the driver, later identified as Kayce Houchin, struck a pedestrian on the road with her car and did not stop.

Witnesses told police the victim flew into the air after being struck. People who saw it also said that the suspect vehicle was circling the area, throwing out what appeared to be liquor bottles from the window.

Officers pulled over Houchin and found that her child and her child’s friend were inside the car. During questioning, Houchin allegedly admitted to taking a shot of alcohol two hours before driving and also took prescribed Adderall earlier that evening.

Officers noted that she had slurred speech, droopy eyes and the scent of alcohol on her breath. According to police, Houchin failed several field sobriety tests. Houchin told officers she thought she struck the drink in the victim’s hand, not the victim themselves.

Officers say Houchin blew a .077 on a preliminary breath test and blamed asthma for her inability to take a certified breathalyzer test. Police did not provide update on the victim’s injuries nor their current condition.

Houchin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of: