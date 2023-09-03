HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department are investigating a reported robbery that occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a report, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Broadway Avenue and spoke with the victim whom they say made a quick friend outside his home.

The victim stated he approached a male walking down the street and invited him into his home to share a few alcoholic beverages.

However, the victim said he woke up around 4 a.m. on the side of the road at Boeke and Washington Avenue and does not recall how he was transported from his home to the east side.

Police state when he was able to regain consciousness, he realized his phone and cash from his wallet were missing and was able to walk to a friend’s house and get a ride home before calling police.

The victim stated to police he must have blacked out or was knocked unconscious due to lacerations and bruises to his head and face.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.