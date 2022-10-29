EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she battered a mother inside an Evansville gas station.

The crime, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case says they were able to watch the incident unfold through the footage.

Evansville Police says the victim was inside the gas station pushing her 1-year-old child around in a stroller. Police documents show the mother was avoiding the child’s father, who came into the gas station store with Terra Meece.

The detective says the woman held onto her toddler as the child’s father tried to take them from the stroller. The man pushes the mother to the ground, police say, and then Meece grabs ahold of the small child’s arm.

The victim again tries again to keep her child from being taken, but the detective says the father grabbed the toddler and left the store. According to EPD, Meece then pushes the victim back to the ground, taking the woman’s cellphone as she tries to call police. Police say Meece slams the victim’s phone on the ground, breaking it.

Police say Meece tried to pull the victim’s teeth out during a fight that broke out immediately after. According to EPD, the child’s father was taken into custody a short time later and charged for Domestic Battery and Neglect.

Police believe Meece’s actions could have hurt the child and put them in danger. Terra L. Meece, 35, of Evansville, was arrested and charged with:

BATTERY – (SIMPLE)BATTERY ON A PERSON LESS THAN 14 YEARS OLD

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – PECUNIARY LOSS OF AT LEAST $750 BUT LESS

COMMUNICATION- INTERFERE IN THE REPORTING OF A CRIME

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION- ASSISTING A CRIMINAL

BATTERY- BODILY INJURY – MISDEMEANOR (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

Meece has since been released from the jail on $2,500 bond.