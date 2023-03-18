EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after police accuse him of beating a woman and threatening to kill her and her child.

According to EPD, officers were dispatched to an eastside apartment complex for a domestic battery in progress. Law enforcement officials arrived on scene and spoke with the victim after learning the suspect wasn’t on scene.

The victim told police the suspect, 20-year-old Seth Coomes, was angry with her because she supposedly touched his necklace.

Seth beat and strangled the victim while she was holding her 5-month-old daughter, as reported in the arrest affidavit. Coomes allegedly threatened the victim and told her he would kill her and her child if she ever called the police on him.

Officers say they later stopped the suspect as he was trying to drive away from the apartment complex. According to police, officers ordered Coomes out of the car and he finally got out after being asked several times.

Police say Coomes physically resisted arrest while they tried cuffing him. Seth Richard Coomes of Henderson was booked into the Henderson County Jail and faces charges of: