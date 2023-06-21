HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Local law enforcement officers are moving the remainder of the Evansville Dust Bowl after an unknown individual fired a gun at a parked car just outside the event.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, police say a gunman opened fire into the window of a vehicle parked on Morton Avenue. According to the Evansville Police Department, the owner of the car was at the Dust Bowl event.

Officers say the victim claimed to know the suspect, but would not tell them who did it and said that he’d handle it himself. We’re told the victim’s vehicle had a rifle in the backseat.

Police say they are moving the event indoors to the CK Newsome Center for the remainder of the week for the safety of the attendees, players, organizers and officers.

“We’re sorry to the organizers who have put countless hours into organizing this event, but the safety of our community is our top priority,” says the Evansville Police Department in a social media post.

This wasn’t the first time a dangerous situation unfolded at the Dust Bowl. In 2010, police responded to the Dust Bowl after someone was murdered at the event.

The Evansville Police Department thanks Donovan Phipps and his committee, Councilman Burton, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke for working with them to make the move possible.