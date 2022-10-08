EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death Friday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault in the 1200 block of Park Street. When police arrived, they say they found a man with a stab wound to the chest inside a home. According to a police report, the victim was in very serious condition and officers tried life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. EPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

Detectives talked with witnesses on scene and developed a suspect for the crime. Officers say they found the suspect, 26-year-old Zachary Lee Page, walking near North Fulton and West Florida Street.

EPD revealed that a search of the area Page was stopped in resulted in a knife being found. Officers believe the knife was was used to murder the victim. While being questioned, detectives say Page admitted to stabbing the victim and claimed he did it out of self-defense.

According to a police report, witness testimony and evidence did not match up with Page’s statement about self-defense. Zachary Lee Page was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing a charge of Murder. The victim’s identity has not been released.