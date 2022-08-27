An EPD squad car sits outside the Walgreens on Green River Road after a robbery in 2015

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville.

Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the off-duty officer confronted the man, who then ran out of the store immediately.

Walgreens was able to get their items back. Additionally, police say drug paraphernalia was found inside the man’s bag. Police have not revealed a description of the suspect in this case.

This Walgreens has been a target to shoplifting and robberies in the past, with one of the more recent cases happening when it was robbed several years ago.

