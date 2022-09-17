EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you beat the heat? An Evansville Police Department officer took on a spicy challenge that left him sweating.

The Paqui “One Chip Challenge” dares brave souls to eat one potato chip without any water. Here’s the catch — the chip is covered in Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper dust.

For reference, the Carolina reaper is the hottest pepper in the world, ranking in at 2,200,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). This scale classifies pepper by their spiciness. In comparison, jalapeño peppers top out at only 8,000 SHU.

EPD shared images on social media of the officer as he took on the challenge. The department left it up to interpretation as to whether or not he passed.

“After Officer Dockery finished his off-duty shift he felt that he still had one task to do, complete the Paqui One Chip Challenge,” said an EPD spokesperson. “You be the judge on how he fared.”

The challenge started in 2016 and has since been a mainstay in internet culture. Paqui says this year’s chip leaves you with a blue tongue after you eat it. Visit Paqui’s website for more information and to take on the challenge yourself.