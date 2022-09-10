EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A day before the anniversary of one of the United State’s biggest tragedies, the Evansville Police Department changed their Facebook cover photo accordingly and released the following statement:

“Some of us experienced the events of 09/11/2001 while on station at EPD Headquarters. Though we did have limited access to internet, as I recall, “live-stream” news as we know it was not available; no Facebook, no Twitter. Information that a “small plane” hit one tower of the World Trade Center prompted us to locate one of the few department televisions able to broadcast local channels, then moved it near a window where there was reception. This is how we witnessed the aftermath of the World Trade Center’s North Tower on fire, attack on the South Tower and subsequent collapse, disintegration of the North Tower, plane crashing into the Pentagon and a fourth plane plunging into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. And while we will never forget the horror of that day, the overwhelming shock and grief, we realize as time passes, there are those who don’t share the memory and impact of that experience. So many brave souls that day; first responders–fire, police, EMTs–but also regular citizens, all whose individual stories we will never hear.”