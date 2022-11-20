EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning.

We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not able to stop in time and struck the man.

Officials say before being taken to the hospital, the victim was alert on scene. Due to the severity of the accident, the driver was also taken to the hospital to be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Results for those tests are pending, but an EPD Sergeant tells us the driver did not appear to be impaired. The name of the victim has not been released yet.

