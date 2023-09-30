HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is in custody after police say they intercepted a package containing 17 pounds of marijuana.

The Evansville Police Department state multiple guns were seized following a search warrant at the residence of Arthur Stricklin, 25.

EPD states on Friday, officers were contacted by a local carrier regarding a suspicious package. After confirming the identity of Stricklin, police say they got a K9 alert for the package. After a search warrant was obtained, officers say they discovered 17 vacuumed sealed bags containing a plant-like material, later testing positive for THC that had a field weight of 17.2 pounds.

After obtaining a search warrant for Stricklin’s residence, officials say the package was delivered. While officers searched the house, Stricklin was interviewed, and he allegedly admitted to dealing small amounts of marijuana but stated the package was meant for someone else. He also allegedly stated an unknown male pays him to have packages delivered to his residence and comes by to pick them up.

During the search, officials state the following items were seized:

Clear baggie with green leafy substance on coffee table, THC positive, 1.8 grams

Clear baggie with green leafy substance found on clothes rack, THC positive, 6.5 grams

Black digital scale with residue

Black Ruger MK3 .22 caliber pistol on bedroom clothes rack

Black Smith and Wesson bodyguard pistol, .380 caliber on bedroom nightstand

Silver Trailsman 66 revolver, .22 caliber, in bottom drawer of bedroom nightstand

One .380 caliber magazine with seven rounds

One .22 caliber magazine with ten rounds

One cellular phone

Stricklin was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with dealing marijuana greater than ten pounds.