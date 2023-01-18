EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight.

According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told the pursuit started shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say the driver, later identified as Blake A. Powell, ran another stop sign and continued to flee at high speeds. After police stopped chasing Powell, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy says they spotted him again, this time running a red light on the Lloyd Expressway at Crosspoint Boulevard.

After losing sight of the driver in a cornfield, Evansville Police say they later found the car abandoned near Weinbach Avenue and I-69.

Officers say with help of a drone and K-9 unit, they were able to find Powell underneath an embankment along a creek bed. His passenger, Kayla J. Livermore, was also arrested and accused of lying about the driver. The pair were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and face several charges.