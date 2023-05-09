HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says the person who got shot was a convicted violent felon.

EPD says there were two people when officers arrived, and one person listened to officers, put their hands up, and walked away from a car that was near the two. Officers say as for the person who got shot, the person first put their hands up before reaching down to mess with their waistband. EPD says the person then pulled out a gun, prompting officers to shoot. The person as taken to the hospital.

EPD says they will not release the person’s name until later.

ORIGINAL

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is releasing more details on the officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for EPD says, “We will provide details about the incident and show body cam and dash cam footage. Please keep in mind that this is still an active investigation.”