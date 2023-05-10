HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says the suspect involved in the shooting incident on May 9 has been identified as 35-year-old Kody Schaum.

EPD says Schaum is alive but is still undergoing medical treatment. Police say when Schaum is medically released, he will be facing charges including his Felony FTA Warrant, Attempted Murder, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon.

On May 9, EPD says Schaum was with another person when officers arrived, and the unnamed individual listened to officers, put their hands up, and walked away from a car that was near the two. As for Schaum, EPD says he first put his hands up before reaching down to mess with his waistband. EPD says Schaum then pulled out a gun, prompting officers to shoot.