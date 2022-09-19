EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department spokesperson Taylor Merriss tells us a crash we reported on Sunday night left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

EMS and officers rushed to the scene of accident around 8:20 p.m. after reports of an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. The crash shut down the Lloyd Expressway westbound near Burkhardt Road for hours as crews attended the scene.

Merriss says the driver that struck the motorcyclist told police that he turned into oncoming traffic because he thought he had enough space. According to EPD, the driver took a chemical test after the accident and did not appear to be under the influence of anything.

At this time, we’re told the motorcyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries. Their identity has not been released. The Lloyd Expressway has since opened back up to traffic.