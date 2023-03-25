EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A missing Kentucky juvenile was found by police after her 20-year-old boyfriend from Princeton was arrested and accused of stealing a car.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Evansville Police officers responded to the 400 block of Applewood Court for a robbery and stolen vehicle in progress.

The victim told officers that the suspect, later identified as Evan Cooper, pulled a knife on her and demanded her car keys. The victim reported that she knew Cooper and that his juvenile girlfriend left with him, but did not help with the robbery. Police determined that the juvenile was a missing girl from Kentucky.

According to EPD, officers tried to pull Cooper over on the Lloyd Expressway, but he got away. After seeing Cooper pull into a gas station parking lot, officer tried to pull him over again but he allegedly got back onto the Lloyd and continued the chase.

Police say Cooper got caught in traffic at Burkhardt and the Lloyd and officers were able to box him in. Cooper struck two vehicles trying to get through traffic and also backed into an EPD squad car, police say. No injuries were reported. Officers were able to approach the vehicle and take Cooper into custody.

EPD reports that the juvenile with Cooper was not injured and was safely taken by officers from the scene. Police say they contacted her parents and the proper authorities were notified that she was in Evansville. The juvenile told officers that she voluntarily left Kentucky with Cooper.

While speaking with detectives, Cooper allegedly admitted to pulling a knife on the victim and stealing her vehicle. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and faces charges of: