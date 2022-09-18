EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol.

Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one person involved in the crash had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Authorities believe the driver that caused the accident had been drinking before the crash. Police say the individual was taken to the hospital for other health reasons and was then filed on multiple charges. According to a police report, one other person had also been taken from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Saturday night, Columbia Street was shut down in the area of Morton Avenue and Garvin Street until the area was clear.