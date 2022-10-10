EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Every year, the Evansville Police Department welcomes several kids from area schools to join them on a magical trip to Disney World. Through “Cops Connecting with Kids”, the department will soon be choosing those lucky students for next year’s trip.

“This is a very special moment for lucky students from each of the below schools,” says an EPD spokesperson. “We really enjoy this part of the process and seeing the excitement from those who are selected.”

Officers say the trip is planned for January 2023. Below are the dates, times and schools listed for the organization’s Disney reveals:

Wednesday, October 12th:

Plaza Park (9:00 a.m.)

Lincoln (1:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 13th:

Washington Middle School (9:00 a.m.)

Lodge (1:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 20th:

Evans (9:30 a.m.)

McGary (1:00 p.m.)

Friday, October 21st:

Glenwood (9:00 a.m.)

Cedar Hall (1:00 p.m.)