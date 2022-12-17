EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Rockport man was arrested late Friday night after police say he fired a gun near children.

Around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue for a shots fired run. A victim told officers they were playing a game of Spades with Frankie Pollard Jr when an argument broke out, causing the group to go outside.

According to an affidavit, Pollard pulled out a handgun around ten feet from the home and fired several shots in the air. The eyewitness told police several people were outside the front of the home while children were inside.

Officers say a firearm was found inside the building and a shell casing was located outside. The Evansville Police Department says they surrounded the home and ordered Pollard out.

Frankie Lynn Pollard Jr. was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $10,000 bond and faces charges of: