HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says one person is dead after a stabbing Friday afternoon in Jimtown.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E Michigan Street shortly after 3 p.m. after receiving report a victim had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and found a man with a stab wound and blood on is face. Evansville Police officers say the victim was already dead and “beyond help”.

Although no arrests have been made, we’re told three people on scene were detained and taken to EPD Headquarters for interviews. One of those individuals is considered a “person of interest”.

Officers say the victim’s identity and the cause of death will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office on a later date.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.