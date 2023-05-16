HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say no arrests have been made after a stolen vehicle crashed into a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers noticed a stolen red Dodge Journey in the area of Boeke Road and Sycamore Avenue. Police turned around to get behind the SUV before it allegedly sped off.

Soon after, officers received word of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Boeke Road and Lincoln Avenue. We’re told a red Dodge Journey rear-ended a school bus and drove away.

According to a police report, the only student on the bus complained of pain but did not have any serious injuries. Officers determined the suspect vehicle was the same stolen Dodge Journey that they made note of earlier.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Dodge Journey was allegedly driving recklessly before running into the yard of a home on Boeke Road. No injuries were reported during the crash; however, CenterPoint Energy was called out to the check for a possible gas leak.

Not too long after, officers found the stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of E Blackford Avenue. Witnesses told police that several young juveniles ran away from the SUV.

We’re told the owner of the vehicle was notified that their vehicle had been found. Police say no arrests have been made.

If you have information about this incident, you’re asked to call the EPD Auto Theft Unit at (812) 436-7968.