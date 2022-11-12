Brandon D. Gage (Courtesy: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers.

Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute.

According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, who was wanted on several warrants, was inside the home.

Police tell us K-9 unit first responded, but due to the nature of his warrants, the SWAT Team was called in.

During the standoff, police say the SWAT team broke down the door of the house and fired teargas inside.

Police tell us Gage finally surrendered and came outside, telling officers that he was inside asleep during the standoff. He was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

UP NEXT: Sharon Elementary puts on reverse parade for Veterans Day