HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 19-year-old Evansville man was locked up after police say they found rifle bullets and synthetic drugs inside his backpack.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called out to Jimtown after receiving a report of a person with a gun. Dispatch advised that three males wearing black were walking in an ally between Governor and Garvin streets.

According to police, officers spotted three males matching the suspects’ descriptions walking east on Adams near Linwood Avenue. Officers ordered them to stop and sit on a home’s porch.

Officers say two of the males were not adults. The third male, 19-year-old Kaedyn Riley, allegedly gave officers a fake name and age.

An affidavit states that officers found what appeared to be a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson rifle underneath a car on Adams Avenue. While going through Riley’s backpack, officers say they found .22 Remington bullets and synthetic cannabis.

After being told he was under arrest, Riley allegedly took off and ran away from the police. He was caught and taken to EPD headquarters to be interviewed in an unrelated case.

Riley was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $5,000 bond and faces charges of: