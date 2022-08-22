EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff.

Officials with EPD say officers are trying to get a suspect out of a home in the the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. EPD says officers tried to do a traffic stop but the suspect fled. Officials say they found the suspect’s vehicle parked at a home on Margybeth Avenue, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) is helping.

Green River Road at Margybeth Avenue is closed to traffic.

Officials say the suspect was wanted for Felony Resisting, and law enforcement officials were trying to call him out. EPD officials confirm it is a joint investigation with EPD and VCSO. EPD says detectives tried to stop the suspect and he used his vehicle to flee from the traffic stop. Officials say they saw the suspect pull up on Margybeth and thought he ran inside. Law enforcement officials say they got a warrant to search a residence but he was not inside.

We will bring you more details when they become available.