EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children.

The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block of S. Grand Avenue that day.

Police believe both children are together. If you’ve seen them or have any information on where they might be, EPD urges you to call 911.

UP NEXT: New fiber network starting up in rural Vanderburgh County