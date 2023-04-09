HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he threw a loaded handgun into a backyard where children were playing.

Last week, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the area of Sweetster and Edson avenues for a shots fired run, according to an affidavit. A witness on scene told officers they saw a man on the street fire a gun into the air and yell, “You don’t want to f— with me”, even though no one was around him. The man was described as wearing a black jacket, white hat, white shoes and camouflaged pants.

According to an EPD officer, they spotted a man matching that description near Pollack Avenue after speaking with the witness. The officer says they ordered the man to show his hands after noticing what looked like the black grip of a handgun. The suspect allegedly started running, however the police officer says they did not chase the suspect since he was considered armed.

Another officer near the area saw some children playing in a backyard and told the residents that the kids needed to come inside due to the situation. One resident allegedly told the officer his young son found a gun in their backyard.

According to EPD, the firearm was a 9mm handgun, which matched the shell casings detectives found in the area of Sweetster and Edson avenues. Officers also noted that the gun was loaded with two rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Through other witnesses, officers tracked down where the suspect was last seen. Officers say they were able to apprehend the suspect, 33-year-old Arties Brown, in a homeowner’s front yard on Margybeth Avenue. Witnesses were brought to the scene and positively identified the suspect. Evansville Police officers described Brown as being a “serious violent felon.”

Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and charges of Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Law Enforcement.