HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officers took an Evansville woman into custody after she allegedly made several questionable transactions at a Walmart.

Evansville Police state they were dispatched to the Walmart after the callers state an employee was allegedly stealing from them dating back to August 14.

One caller stated Jennifer Smith, 43, refunded a purchase and pocketed $31. Another instance was when Smith allegedly redeemed a fictious lottery winning for $50 and pocketed the money on October 16. On October 19, Smith allegedly refunded a fuel purchase for $16 and pocketed that.

One caller also stated when he was looking into this, he noticed Smith purchased eight Apple gift cards over the last two months that totaled $500. Further stating he had matched the amounts that Smith purchased to false redemption of lottery tickets.

Police say Smith stated she had been doing it for a month or two when being questioned. Smith also allegedly stated she was cashing in fake lottery winnings to buy Apple gift cards for her son.

Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on theft or fraud charges. She has since been released.